Three Georgia counties will benefit from $3.2 million in federal grant funding to ease traffic flow by eliminating at-grade railroad crossings and studying construction alternatives.

The grants, announced Monday, will help fund projects in Chatham, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. The money will come from the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill Congress passed two years ago.

