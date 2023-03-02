Federal grants support first responders, water well projects

ALBANY — Federal grants totaling more than $4 million will assist in updating communications equipment for first responders and for helping low-income residents improve drinking wells.
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, recently made presentations of ceremonial checks in the amount of $3,941,986 in Camilla and $221,081 in Dawson.
“This will update antiquated equipment for first responders in southwest Georgia,” Anthony Jones, chairman of the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, said of the $3.9 in funding announced at the historic Camilla train depot.
The funds will be used to upgrade the antiquated VHF communications equipment that is currently being used in individual counties, to an Interoperable P25 Communications System, according to the SWGRC.
The agency spearheaded the original appropriations request on behalf of eligible counties and cities and will coordinate the project as it moves forward with the purchase of the new equipment. It will not only replace the aging equipment but allow communication between counties to coordinate services across county lines.
The $222,081 grant will support the Clean Drinking Water Projects Revolving Fund administered by the Golden Triangle Resource Development Council.
The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program and will help finance direct loans for household water well installments. The revolving loan fund was established to assist rural families in accessing safe, clean drinking water.
“Our rural communities frequently rely on wells to get their drinking water, but these projects require a lot of up-front expenses,” Bishop said. “USDA Rural Development is a crucial federal resource for our communities, helping families, organizations, and local governments invest in major improvements that have a lasting, positive effect on the quality of life in Southwest Georgia.”
Since the implementation of the program in 2010, more than 225 families have been assisted, according to the Golden Triangle RDC. The grants help low-income homeowners construct or upgrade household water well systems.