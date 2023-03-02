Federal grants support first responders, water well projects

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, left, greets Anthony Jones, chairman of the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, during a Feb. 23 check-presentation ceremony at the Camilla train depot.

 Special Photo: SWGRC

ALBANY — Federal grants totaling more than $4 million will assist in updating communications equipment for first responders and for helping low-income residents improve drinking wells.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, recently made presentations of ceremonial checks in the amount of $3,941,986 in Camilla and $221,081 in Dawson.

