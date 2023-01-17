Federal investigators interviewed Biden attorney who initially discovered classified documents

President Joe Biden departs the White House on January 13.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/FILE

Among the multiple interviews by federal investigators in the initial review of President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents was his personal attorney Patrick Moore, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Moore, who made the initial discovery of classified material while packing up Biden's former think tank office, played a central role in how the document discovery unfolded.

Tags