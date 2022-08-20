food ban.jpg

Atlantans Diane Latham, left, and Holly Frew handed out bottled water and snacks to voters during 2020 primary early voting at Fulton County’s College Park library precinct. That kind of line warming activity is no longer allowed after a federal judge upheld a provision of Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul. 

 John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks.

A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.

