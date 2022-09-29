How do I request an absentee ballot?

A federal judge has dismissed a voting rights group’s lawsuit against Georgia’s controversial 2021 voting law.

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- A federal judge has dismissed a voting rights group’s lawsuit against Georgia’s controversial 2021 voting law.

The decision confirms VoteAmerica’s online tool that helps voters obtain absentee ballots is legal under the terms of Senate Bill 202, the voting reform law the General Assembly adopted last year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.