A federal judge in Alaska has declined to block progress on the controversial Willow oil drilling project while lawsuits against the project proceed.

The Biden administration approved ConocoPhillips' massive Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope last month. The project galvanized a groundswell of online opposition in the weeks leading up to the Biden administration approving it, including more than 1 million letters written to the White House protesting the project and a Change.org petition with more than 5 million signatures.

Tags