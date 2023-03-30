Federal judge says insurers no longer have to provide some preventive care services, including cancer and heart screenings, at no cost

A federal judge in Texas said Thursday that insurers no longer have to provide some preventive care services at no cost to patients. The judge also deemed plans that cover HIV-prevention measures such as PrEP for free unlawful.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas said Thursday that some Affordable Care Act mandates cannot be enforced nationwide, including those that require insurers to cover a wide array of preventive care services at no cost to the patient, including some cancer, heart and STD screenings, and tobacco programs.

In the new ruling, US District Judge Reed O'Connor struck down the recommendations that have been issued by the US Preventive Services Task Force, which is tasked with determining some of the preventive care treatments that Obamacare requires to be covered.

