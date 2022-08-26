A federal judge has ruled that a Texas law that bans people ages 18 to 20 from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional, saying the restriction is inconsistent with the Second Amendment and US history.

The decision follows a transformational Supreme Court ruling in June which significantly expanded gun owners' rights to carry firearms outside the home and raised the threshold that authorities must meet when defending gun restrictions.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

