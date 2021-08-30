MACON – A federal jury has convicted a Macon man with a violent criminal history on drug and firearms charges.
Roderick Chester, 34, of Macon, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm following a three-day trial. Chester is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to a maximum of life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Chester was the last of a total of 19 defendants indicted after an investigation centered on drug trafficking in and around motels located in the Eisenhower Parkway corridor. All 19 were convicted in federal court.
“This week’s guilty verdict concludes an investigation into drug trafficking involving individuals with lengthy criminal records,” acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “The FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, are working with us to ensure that repeat, violent felons like Roderick Chester will be held accountable for their continued criminal activities that diminish our neighborhoods and harm our citizens.”
“The jury has spoken and now Chester will be held accountable for plaguing the streets of the Macon community with drugs and their resulting violence and destruction,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. “The citizens of those communities are safer because they are rid of him and his co-defendants, thanks to the cooperation between the FBI and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners.”
According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, Chester was a methamphetamine supplier in Macon. During the investigation agents observed Chester supplying methamphetamine to co-defendant Carlos Brown, who ultimately sold the methamphetamine to a confidential source during three controlled buys. Agents intercepted Chester’s phone calls and text messages by wiretap, which revealed further methamphetamine distribution activities by Chester.
At the time of his arrest, Chester had $15,000 cash and a firearm in his possession. Chester had previously been convicted of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm. As a result of the full investigation into this methamphetamine trafficking organization, agents seized approximately 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.
The following co-defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced for their crimes or are awaiting sentencing:
♦ Albruce Green aka B, 41, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison, with 180 months to run concurrently and 60 months to run consecutively to a prior federal case in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison, for a total sentence of 300 months;
♦ Robert Lee Whisby Jr. aka Lil Pumpkin, 46, of Macon and Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison;
♦ Rodney Morris, Sr., 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison;
♦ Joshua Barham, aka Gambino, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 175 months in prison;
♦ Kyra Williams, aka K-Boo, 29, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison;
♦ Theon Robinson, 40, of Macon and Sarasota, Fla., pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison;
♦ Melvin Cason, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve three years of probation;
♦ Cartney Pitts, aka Blue, 37, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29;
♦ Keyundre Stafford, aka Dre, 26, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and for the gun charge is facing a minimum of five years, up to life imprisonment, consecutive to any other sentence and a maximum of four years in prison for the use of communication charge. Sentencing is scheduled Friday;
♦ Stephanie Davis, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29;
♦ Troy Faulks, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 29;
♦ Lori Harrell, 34, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29;
♦ Carlos Brown, aka Lo, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday;
♦ Shauna Bush, aka “Brittany, 26, of Macon, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29;
♦ Morley Culver , 44, of Macon, pleaded guilty to two counts use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum four years in prison per count. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday;
♦ Tamara Fryer, 34, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday;
♦ Milton Hill, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled; and,
♦ Ray Kendrick, aka Unk, 63, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.
The case was investigated by FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shanelle Booker, Beth Howard and Will Keyes are prosecuting the case.
