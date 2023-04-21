A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that members of a Bay Area police department in California "engaged in a repeated pattern and practice of civil rights violations and other misconduct" against residents.

The complaint, which names the City of Antioch, nine current and former Antioch Police Department officers, and an undetermined number of unnamed officers was filed in the Northern District of California by attorneys for five state residents and a family member on behalf of a decedent.

