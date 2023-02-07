A father and his middle-school-aged daughter have filed a federal lawsuit against a former school security guard in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after he put his knee on the child's neck while trying to break up a cafeteria fight last year.

The security guard, Shawn Guetschow, also was a Kenosha police officer but was not on police duty at the time of the incident at Kenosha's Lincoln Middle School on March 4, officials have said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Raja Razek, Chris Boyette, Caroll Alvarado and Kathryn Jaeger contributed to this report.

Tags