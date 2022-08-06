Monkeypox virus positive

More than 6,600 monkeypox cases have been reported in the United States, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Georgia is among the the hardest-hit states.

 Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has announced a public health emergency for the monkeypox virus, which means the federal government can more quickly assist states with distributing vaccines and conducting testing and public health campaigns.

“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this,” Becerra said during a call with reporters.

