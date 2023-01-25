The US Attorney overseeing the federal civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols said he had met with Nichols' family earlier this week and pledged his investigation into the case will be "thorough" and "methodical."

"Our federal investigation may take some time, as these things often do, but we will be diligent and make decisions based on the facts and the law," said Kevin Ritz, US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

CNN's Dakin Andone and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

