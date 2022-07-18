Federal prosecutors won't pursue unlawful entry case against 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' production team

Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC, will not prosecute members of a production team for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," who were arrested last month by US Capitol Police on unlawful entry as they filmed a comedy segment at the US Capitol.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"The United States Capitol Police was just informed the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case. We respect the decision that office has made," US Capitol Police said in a Monday statement.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Whitney Wild, Oliver Darcy and Frank Pallotta contributed to this report.

