FedEx driver is arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who went missing outside her home this week, police say

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home’s driveway in Texas earlier this week, police said.

 Wise County Sheriff’s Office

Athena Strand’s body was recovered Friday evening, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at a news conference.

CNN’s Alaa Elassar, Aya Elamroussi, and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

