ALBANY – Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, the longest-serving member of the Georgia House, expressed strong opposition to Senate Bills 273 and 278 in a recent letter to University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley. The legislation, proposed by Savannah Sen. Lester Jackson, would separate Georgia's three public historically black colleges and universities -- Albany, Fort Valley and Savannah state universities -- from the University System of Georgia and place them under a separate board primarily selected by the governor.
Albany State University President Marion Fedrick offered the statement below in response to Smyre's letter:
“We appreciate the response of Rep. Calvin Smyre in his letter to Chancellor Steve Wrigley in opposition to Senate Bills 273 and 278," Fedrick wrote. "Representative Smyre is a strong supporter of our schools and has been in direct contact with all three HBCU presidents regarding SB 273 and 278. Rep. Smyre has asked the difficult questions and ascertained the negative impact that this bill would have on our institution.
"Albany State University plays a critical role in educating thousands of students and preparing them to be leaders in southwest Georgia and beyond. SB 278 is unfavorable to Albany State and its constituents, and we do not support SB 278. We will continue to work with the University System of Georgia to increase graduation rates, maintain affordability and increase efficiency.”
Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard and other ASU -- and HBCU -- supporters have been holding open forums to discuss the possible impact of Jackson's proposed legislation. Many have likened the proposal to past "separate but equal" laws that allowed the nation's segregated schools to provide inferior materials to African-American schools.
State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, first brought Senate Bills 273 and 278 to the public's attention when she revealed Jackson's plan. She said she and other members of a Senate education study committee -- all of whose members attended HBCUs -- removed their name from the proposed legislation when they read it. The proposal, Sims said, was not what the committee had discussed as it looked for ways to bring needed funds to struggling HBCUs.
Under Jackson's proposal, the board that would govern what he called the "Georgia Agricultural and Mechanical University System" would include 19 members, 11 appointed by the governor, one each by the presiding officer of the Senate and the Speaker of the House, and two members each by the impacted HBCUs.