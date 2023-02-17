The Biden administration said it has deployed federal medical experts to help assess what dangers remain at an Ohio village where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed this month, a ramp-up of federal support at the governor's request as anxious residents point to signs of adverse effects.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services to send teams to East Palestine, where the train derailed February 3 and sparked a dayslong blaze.

Recommended for you

CNN's Betsy Klein, Samantha Beech, Paul P. Murphy, Kristina Sgueglia, Rebekah Riess, Eric Levenson and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

Tags