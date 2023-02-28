The nation's railroads are facing federal pressure to take a closer look at how they use the detectors that investigators say may have been able to prevent the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

The Federal Railroad Administration is issuing a safety advisory Tuesday urging railroads to review the thresholds used on hot bearing detectors "in light of recent derailments," including the Norfolk Southern wreck, where 38 train cars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials, derailed.

