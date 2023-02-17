The Biden administration is deploying federal medical experts to help assess what dangers remain at an Ohio village where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed this month, it says -- a ramp-up of federal support at the governor's request as anxious residents increasingly point to signs of adverse effects.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday to send teams to East Palestine, where the train derailed February 3 and sparked a dayslong blaze.

