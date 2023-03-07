Starting Tuesday, the US Bureau of Reclamation will suspend extra water releases from Utah's Flaming Gorge reservoir -- emergency measures that had served to help stabilize the plummeting water levels downstream at Lake Powell, the nation's second largest reservoir.

Federal officials began releasing extra water from Flaming Gorge in 2021 to boost Lake Powell's level and buy its surrounding communities more time to plan for the likelihood the reservoir will eventually drop too low for the Glen Canyon Dam to generate hydropower.

