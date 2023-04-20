After years of punishing drought, a historic winter snowpack is bringing a reprieve to the Colorado River Basin and the nation's largest reservoirs.

The US Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday that this winter's rain and the projected runoff from above-normal snowfall is expected to boost its water releases this year from Lake Powell to Lake Mead by 2.5 million acre-feet. That's an extra 814 billion gallons water, and welcome news for the communities, farmers and tribes who rely on the reservoir.

