ALBANY – Whether it’s canned and dried foods, fresh meat and vegetables, or hot meals for seniors and children, Feeding the Valley is delivering in Dougherty and other southwest Georgia counties.

The Columbus-based food bank has been providing services since 2019 here and in Calhoun, Lee and Terrell counties, converting a 35,000-square-foot warehouse on Ledo Road into storage space.

