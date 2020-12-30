MACON – A convicted felon, arrested with multiple firearms and 105 bags of illegal drugs, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Alexander Brock Ray, 30, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 22, before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Ray faces a maximum 40 years imprisonment and a minimum five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $5 million. Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.
U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies served Ray with an arrest warrant at his residence on Aug. 16, 2018, for a Superior Court probation violation. In 2013, Ray was convicted of theft by receiving (firearm), carrying a concealed weapon and felony obstruction. Ray was arrested, and officers found a shotgun, along with many pills and bags of suspected ecstasy. A search warrant was issued, and officers found two semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia and 4.6 pounds of suspected ecstasy, which was later found to contain methamphetamine. Eleven stamps that were being used to compress multicolored powder into heart and “Hello Kitty” shaped pills were found in the residence .
“Methamphetamine is a pervasive threat to communities across the Middle District of Georgia," Leary said. "We will hold drug dealers accountable for profiting from the destruction caused by methamphetamine. I want to thank the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI for their combined efforts investigating this matter.”
“If drug dealers think they can continue to get away with plaguing our communities even after being arrested and convicted of crimes, they better think again,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. “Thanks to the persistence of the Bibb County Sheriff Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and our FBI Macon resident agency, Ray will have plenty of time to think in prison.”
The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Will R. Keyes.
