MACON – A convicted felon who admitted to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the lethal drug was sentenced to federal prison, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said in a news release.
Anthony Hitchcock, 29, of Milledgeville was sentenced to 188 months in prison to be followed by six years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
After midnight, on June 2, 2018, a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Hitchcock for several traffic violations. The deputy, smelling marijuana from the car, called for back-up due to the defendant’s behavior and remote location. When back-up arrived, the deputies conducted a legal search of the vehicle, finding drugs. Hitchcock took off on foot, tripped on a railroad tie and was safely taken into custody.
Deputies located a large amount of cash, three loaded firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition and 32.997 grams of methamphetamine in Hitchcock’s car. Hitchcock, who has two previous convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Baldwin County Superior Court in 2009 and 2010, admitted he intended to distribute methamphetamine.
“Guns, drugs, fleeing police and prior convictions is the perfect recipe for years in federal prison without parole," Peeler said. "Law enforcement in Middle Georgia is committed to finding, arresting and prosecuting criminals who push deadly methamphetamine into our communities. I want to thank ATF and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for their work investigating this case.”
The case was investigated by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Howard.
