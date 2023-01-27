Two former Hialeah City police officers and one civilian are facing charges in connection to the alleged kidnapping and beating of a homeless man, as well as witness tampering on part of the civilian in an effort to cover up the officers' actions, officials announced Thursday.

Katherine Fernandez Rundle, State Attorney for Miami-Dade County, said 22-year-old former officer Lorenzo Orfila, a three-year member of the department, was charged with one count of armed kidnapping, a felony, one count of official misconduct solicitation and one count of battery.

