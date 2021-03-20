ATLANTA – State Reps. Penny Houston, R-Nashville, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development, and Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, chair of the House State Properties Committee, have announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide financial resources for families who incurred funeral expenses for a loved one who has died as a result of COVID-19 last year.
“South Georgia has experienced first-hand the devastation and loss of life under the grips of this pandemic,” Houston said in a joint news release with Greene. “Already faced with incredible loss, Georgia families must also deal with the financial burden from burying their loved ones, and this federal assistance will surely be a blessing for south Georgia families during this difficult time.”
The federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 provided FEMA with $2 billion to reimburse to individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020. According to the FEMA website, the agency is currently working with stakeholder groups to provide this assistance and enlist their help with outreach to families and communities. The agency plans to launch this program in April 2021.
“It is no doubt that funeral expenses can be overwhelming for families already struggling financially during this pandemic,” Greene said. “This program could alleviate these unexpected costs, and I encourage families who’ve lost their loved ones to this terrible disease to consider applying for the program once it has launched this spring.”
Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible. FEMA also is working to establish a toll-free phone number for families seeking to apply for such assistance. In the meantime, Reps. Houston and Greene encourage people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to keep and gather documentation.
For more information on FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
