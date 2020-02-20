ALBANY -- Two cars were involved in a fender bender on West Broad Avenue Thursday around noon. The Albany Police Department, Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene. An APD officer who was investigating the accident said there were no major injuries but that one of the drivers was pregnant and wanted to be checked out by EMTs.
- By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
