Field of candidates for Albany City Commission races set at nine
Aug 21, 2021
Nine candidates are vying in races for three Albany City Commission seats.
ALBANY -- The field of candidates for fall Albany City Commission races is set with three candidates each vying in each of the wards up for election.The last candidate to qualify, RyShari T. Burley, filled out paperwork on Friday, the final day of the qualifying period.With Ward II Commissioner Matt Fuller deciding not to seek a second term, the candidates in the running for his seat are former commission member Bobby Coleman, Adam Inyang and Jalen Johnson.Fuller announced he would not seek re-election, citing the desire to spend more time with his family and the purchase of a new house that is located in another ward. In Ward III incumbent Commissioner B.J. Fletcher has drawn two challengers, Vilnis "Dip" Gaines and Daa'iyah Salaam.In Ward V, incumbent Bob Langstaff also will face two challengers, Burley and Colette Jenkins.Municipal elections will be held in November. Tags: Candidate, Challenger, Politics, Matt Fuller, Albany City Commission, Colette Jenkins, Bobby Coleman, Ryshari T. Burley, Jalen Johnson, B.J. Fletcher, Vilnis "Dip" Gaines, Daa'iyah Salaam, Bob Langstaff, Election, Ward (0) comments 