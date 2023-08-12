(CNN) — A fifth person involved in the brawl along the Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront last weekend has turned himself in, police said Friday.

Reggie Ray, 42, was being held in the city jail, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that police have confirmed that Reggie Ray is the man swinging the chair and that Lee Merritt is the civil attorney for Ray.

0
0
0
0
0