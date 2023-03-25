summers.jpg

Carden Summers was the chief sponsor of a bill that will limit medical care for transgender children.

 Georgia Recorder photo

ATLANTA – A new Georgia law limiting medical care for transgender children is likely to face serious legal challenges, experts say.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law Thursday that prevents Georgians under 18 from obtaining gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy or surgery. The Georgia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has vowed to sue the state over the new law. The challenge is likely to succeed, law professors told Capitol Beat.

Tags