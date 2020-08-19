LEESBURG – Although much of the attention about the former Grand Island Country Club property has been focused on the plans and progress of the Lee County Hospital, there is a larger overall plan for the site.
One of the issues relating to the total development of the property includes altering and filling in a number of ponds on the property in order to complete the construction of roads and improve sections of the property for commercial development.
“You can see looking at the map that there’s a lot of property there, but there is also a lot of water as well,” Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggeridge said Tuesday. “We want to keep as much of that water as we can because we think it adds value and beauty to the property.”
The overall plan for the site includes building a causeway through a large pond, allowing a road to be constructed from the northwestern corner of the property running past the planned hospital site and connecting with Grand Isle Drive. A second road will be built from the front of the entrance to the hospital to Ledo Road, west of Grand Isle Drive.
Another pond is located just off the southwestern corner of the hospital site. These ponds will be filled in as well.
“This property directly across from the hospital is prime real estate, so we want to make that pond go away,” Muggridge said.
Two other ponds on the property will be filled in to allow the area southeast of the hospital site to be developed as well.
“We can do all of this because we have a permit for these drainage projects that is good through August 2022," Muggridge said. "After that, if we want to move an ounce of water, we will have to reapply for another permit. So if we are going to do something, now is the time."
The commission previously put the three projects out in a single bid. With a price approaching $260,000, consideration is being given to splitting the projects up on an as-needed schedule. The question now facing the board is whether to do the three projects at the same time or spread them out.
“I happen to think we need to do it all," Muggridge said. "We need the roads sooner rather than later."
Completing the causeway and filling in the two ponds on the southeastern corner of the hospital site would allow both roads to be constructed.
“We need these roads,” Muggridge said. “All that being said, we are going to rebid it in three sections. Now I’ll be voting to do all three sections. But we will probably release the first two immediately and see what our money looks like before we do the third one.”
The third project is located southwest of the hospital site, which was given a considerable amount of rolling terrain when the golf course was constructed.
(0) comments
