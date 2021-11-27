ALBANY -- A new set of rules to govern Albany City Commission meetings that has proved divisive could be approved on Thursday.
Commissioners gave the set of rules that cover participation and deportment for meetings initial approval at their Tuesday meeting with a 4-3 vote.
Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young and Mayor Bo Dorough voted against the slate of rules as presented. Young dissented from waiving approval without a second reading of the ordinance, meaning a second vote will be needed.
That vote could be scheduled for a special called meeting planned for next week.
Dorough said his objection was based on provisions that allow waiving the rules by the commission.
“I think if you’re going to have a rule, you ought to have a rule,” he said.
He also cited another section that allows the mayor to rule a speaker out of order but further allows the commission to overrule the mayor’s decision.
“We have had two meetings where citizens were unruly," he said. "It happened twice, and something needs to be done. I think we need some rules, but I have some problems and I’m going to vote against it."
Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington said on Friday that in his two years on the commission he has observed the need for the ordinance and more structure to meetings.
“We have easily spent six to eight hours discussing this,” he said during a telephone interview. “That’s why I offered it. It was time to quit kicking the can down the road.”
The ordinance requires speakers to fill out a form requesting an appearance ahead of commission meetings. Speakers addressing commissioners on a topic not included on the meeting agenda would be given five minutes to speak followed by a maximum period of five minutes of questions from commissioners.
Speakers addressing an agenda item would be given three minutes to speak with no question-and-answer period.
Warbington, who was joined in voting to approve the ordinance by Commissioners Matt Fuller, B.J. Fletcher and Bob Langstaff, disagreed with assessments that the new rules would put a damper on public participation.
“Now there’s going to be a clearly defined procedure,” he said. “We’ll be able to get more citizen input, just in a more structured manner.
“Somebody once told me that city and county commission meetings should be boring. When they become entertainment, that’s not good. Commission meetings should be boring; we’re there to talk about purchasing equipment (and other) city business.”
The recent push to approve the rules came after a contentious budget meeting in June during which protesters outside banged on windows at the back of the meeting room and chanted their opposition to using federal coronavirus recovery funds to help pay for a stormwater/sewage separation project. Several commissioners also reported that protesters followed them outside to their cars after the meeting.
While spelling his objections during the commission meeting, Young, who represents Ward VI, mentioned a September 2020 meeting during which a face mask mandate was debated and approved in a 4-3 vote. During that meeting, Young said, individuals opposed to the mandate banged on the windows and some had to be escorted out of the room for being unruly.
“A lot of these rules give me pause, and a lot of it has not been discussed in public,” he said. “I understand we need orderly meetings. We should not be trying to silence the community by using (an ordinance) that prevents a segment of the population from speaking.”
He also objected to provisions that prohibit a commissioner from having a non-commission member accompany the commissioner into their offices after business hours without prior approval and that prohibit commissioners from having individuals who are not family members accompany commissioners to conferences. Those provisions interfere with a commissioner’s ability to seek expertise from individuals who can help commissioners better understand issues.
Finally, Young objected to a provision prohibiting commissioners from recording meetings while part of a quorum.
“We have taken meetings off the most popular social media platform, Facebook,” he said. “Are we going to have a police officer escort me out because I’m recording a meeting?
“I’m willing to take all this back and take it back to a retreat and talk about it.”
Howard also said he preferred having further discussion on the ordinance at a commission retreat before giving his approval.
