Finding sites for economic projects is a priority for Dougherty County's future development

The $150 million Georgia-Pacific plant in Albany was the biggest development project landed in years. Officials are looking for land to entice the next big company to the region.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Like hungry sailors in a sailing ship of old who have been out at sea for too long, Dougherty County development officials are in search of land.

In the latter case, the need is for sites on which to develop industrial projects to provide growth and jobs, and the emphasis is on both a smaller, local site or sites, and a “megasite” in the form of a regional industrial park.

Tags

More News

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com