ALBANY — Like hungry sailors in a sailing ship of old who have been out at sea for too long, Dougherty County development officials are in search of land.
In the latter case, the need is for sites on which to develop industrial projects to provide growth and jobs, and the emphasis is on both a smaller, local site or sites, and a “megasite” in the form of a regional industrial park.
“From the city’s standpoint, and this was one of our priorities to the state delegation (of elected officials), we are seeking to be part of a megasite,” Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington, who is a member of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, said.
A suitable site would be in the neighborhood of 1,000 acres, and other factors such as being accessible by rail, roads, and water and sewer services would make it better, city and county development officials said.
“We have definitely committed — from Albany and Dougherty County — if we can find something of that magnitude, we want to be a part of that,” Warbington said. “What I’ve tried to communicate as a local leader is it’s time for southwest Georgia to get a megasite. We’re really trying to see if we can put together a megasite that would be attractive for a large economic development project.”
The EDC is looking to work with other nearby counties, and officials say the site does not necessarily have to be in Dougherty County.
A smaller site in the county also is needed, the commissioner said, for projects smaller than the type the megasite would hopefully attract.
The Georgia Pacific project in Dougherty County brought $150 million in investment and more than 100 jobs, but it also exhausted the availability of land at the Albany-Dougherty Industrial Park in east Albany as the company purchased the remaining available land at the location.
Another site, the Pecan Grove Industrial Park, has 100 acres of available land, but only 50 contiguous acres.
While the site could be located in another county, there are advantages to being near a metropolitan area, Warbington said.
“The good thing about Albany is we’re a full-service city,” he said. “We can deliver, from sewer to electrical. Not a lot of communities can do that.”
In addition to a megasite, a microsite located within the city also would be a plus, said Dougherty County Commissioner and EDC board member Clinton Johnson. Such a site would offer the advantage of being accessible by public transportation in the city.
“An intercity industrial park (is) something that’s not going to bring a huge manufacturer like Georgia Pacific but something like a call center or tech startup,” Johnson said. “We’ve talked about it before.”
A megasite would be a huge undertaking as part of a joint development authority, he said. Fortunately, Gov. Brian Kemp has indicated a desire to help southwest Georgia.
“I feel if Dougherty County partners with some surrounding counties, we can achieve a lot,” Johnson said. “The governor is looking at southwest Georgia, and he would like to see us develop in southwest Georgia.
“We are working hard to increase our tax base and are really focused on industry in the county and making it easier for people to survive here.”
EDC President and CEO Jana Dyke is working to identify potential sites, Johnson said.
The idea is to pursue both types of sites to meet the needs of whatever size industry takes an interest in the region.
“It’s not an either/or, it’s a yes,” Warbington said.