ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released a bulletin to all agents licensed by the commissioner’s office announcing that any agent requiring a license renewal will have their license extended through Dec. 31.
This announcement comes in response to ongoing issues with long delays and call wait times from the agency’s outgoing licensing vendor, PSI Services LLC.
“The insurance agents working hard on behalf of Georgia consumers across our state deserve the very best customer support,” King said. “It is unfortunate that our current vendor is no longer meeting their obligations, but we have full confidence that our incoming vendor, Pearson-Vue, will be an excellent partner and resource for our agents moving forward. In the meantime, I am extending license renewals through the end of the year to ensure our agents can continue making a living while serving Georgians.”
Pearson-Vue will take over these functions on Nov. 1. This extension does not apply to agents in Georgia who are seeking new insurance licenses.
