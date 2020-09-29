ATLANTA – The office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced the launch of a newly redesigned, user-friendly agency website.
The new website is completely restructured to improve the experience of state stakeholders – from insurance agents and agencies to contractors, local governments, and the general public – to more easily search for important information or find relevant documents needed for anything from applying for permits, filing license renewals, or searching for fire safety regulations.
The site also allows consumers to easily learn about the various insurance products available to them, file a complaint against a provider or agent, or report instances of insurance fraud.
“Georgia citizens and industry professionals deserve an up-to-date, streamlined website that makes it easy to find the critical information and assistance they need,” King said in a news release. “I’m proud of the hard work of our entire staff to streamline the vast responsibilities of this agency into an easily-navigable, consumer-friendly resource.”
Along with the rollout of the new site, the office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner revealed a new logo and branding that reflects the core values of the agency: Protect. Enforce. Educate. Inform.
King and the entire agency encouraged all Georgians to visit the new website at oci.georgia.gov and follow the agency on Facebook or Twitter.
