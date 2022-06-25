Inn & Suites motel burns in early morning fire

ALBANY – The Albany Fire Department will begin testing fire hydrants on Monday. During the testing, sediments in the lines may be disturbed and cause water to become discolored.

Testing is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

AFD officials asked for citizens' patience during the testing process. Crews will try to minimize the disturbance as much as possible, officials added.

