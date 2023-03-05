A massive fire has ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh's southern district of Cox's Bazar on Sunday, leaving around 12,000 people homeless, local Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam told CNN.

Sweeping through the Kutupalong refugee camp in the afternoon, the blaze gutted around 2,000 huts before it was brought under control, Islam said.

