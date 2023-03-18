firearm.jpg

Rep. Michelle Au, left, presents her gun storage bill during a House subcommittee meeting. 

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A Georgia House subcommittee heard testimony on a bill aimed at punishing gun owners who negligently allow firearms to fall into the hands of unsupervised children.

The bill, authored by Johns Creek Democratic Rep. Michelle Au, is not moving forward this year, but Au said getting the Republican-led Georgia House Public Safety & Homeland Security 2-A Subcommittee to hear it was a win in itself.

