A plant fire that prompted evacuations after reigniting Saturday afternoon in Brunswick, Georgia, has been extinguished, according to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

The fire at the Pinova plant, which delivers specialty rosin and polyterpene resins, initially broke out Saturday morning, with the board saying on Facebook nearly three hours later that it had been contained and there was no immediate concern for public safety.

CNN's Keith Allen contributed to this report.

