Later Saturday, the board said in another Facebook post that the fire had reignited and a shelter-in-place order was issued for a one-mile radius around the plant. All evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted around 10 p.m., when officials reported that the blaze was out.
In a press conference Saturday night, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said he issued an emergency declaration for the city.
"Because we did not know the extent to which we could contain this fire and we could not foresee where the wind would be moving, we thought it would be best for us to talk to our entire city, and not just one singular piece of it," Johnson said.
Kimberly Michele Edmond, who was advised to shelter in place earlier Saturday, told CNN the fire was still burning around 5 p.m. ET and that she could smell it from her mother's house about a mile away. Edmond said she felt a bit lightheaded when she went outside, but didn't describe the smell in the air as especially bad.
The major added that the city opened a shelter for those who evacuated their homes.
Officials also thanked nearby cities and counties for sending resources to assist, including Jekyll Island, Savannah, Wayne County in Georgia and Jacksonville in Florida.
The origin of the fire is still unknown as of Saturday night, according to Brunswick Assistant Fire Chief Laurence Cargile.
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Glynn County.