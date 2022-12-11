Albany Fire Department seeks applicants for career in firefighting

Trainees with the Albany Fire Department take a 16-week training course at the department’s Training Center before earning their positions.

 Special Photo: AFD

ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women to embark on a 16-week training course and earn the uniform for what could be a career in community service.

The department, which offers fire protection and emergency medical services throughout the city and Dougherty County, is seeking 22 qualified applicants to help fill its ranks.

