MOULTRIE — The nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded $32,276 to the Moultrie and Doerun police departments last week at the Firehouse Subs restaurant located at 507 North Veterans Parkway in Moultrie.
Local first responders were in attendance, showcasing the lifesaving equipment purchased with the funding. Firehouse Subs Franchisee Carla Dodson, and Firehouse Subs area representatives Lisa and Chris Holmes were on hand for the awarding of the contributions.
The Moultrie Police Department was awarded $16,300 to fund the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle and accessories, to help provide lifesaving assistance in emergencies, especially in areas where regular cars cannot travel. The Doerun Police Department was awarded $15,976 to fund the purchase of seven automated external defibrillators (AEDs), one public access bleeding control kit, and other first aid equipment, giving first responders access to AEDs and trauma supplies without having to travel long distances to the nearest hospital.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the nonprofit 501(c)(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $46 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $2.8 million in Georgia.
Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. In honor of October being First Responders Month, the foundation’s goal is to raise $1 million through $1, $5, and $25 medallion donations available in each restaurant. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar.
All funds raised benefit the foundation. The foundation is also the beneficiary of a charitable sales promotion during which Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate a sum equivalent to 0.11% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1 million through Dec. 31. To donate online and support Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubs Foundation.org.