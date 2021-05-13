ALBANY -- The Albany Herald, with partners Pretoria Fields Collective and radio station Q102, is celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of the women of southwest Georgia, with more than 4,600 nominations received from the Albany area.
The Herald will announce the top three nominees on May 19, and the 2021 Woman of the Year will be announced during a May 30 event at the Pretoria Fields Brewery.
“There are so many amazing women in our community working tirelessly to build and keep our community strong, on top of raising their families,” Heather Harrison, the retail sales manager at The Herald, said. “They deserve acknowledgement and the opportunity to be recognized and to bring them together for a night of networking and celebration.
“We’re grateful to be able to give back to our community in this way.”
A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Liberty House of Albany to help further its mission of assisting victims of domestic violence in its service area by providing emergency shelter, advocacy, education, awareness, community resources, and collaboration to ensure that all victims are empowered to achieve self-sufficiency.
The first annual Woman of the Year Awards will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany.
VIP admission is $30 and includes food catered by the award-winning Corks Wine & Charcuterie and Southern Elegance Catering. General admission is $10.
Advance tickets are available at http://albanyherald.secondstreetapp.com/2021-Women-Of-The-Year-Awards-3/.
“It’s for a great cause, and it’s going to be a great evening to celebrate the women in our community,” Harrison said. “We would like to thank our many sponsors for their support to help ensure this will be a great event. We simply couldn't do this without the amazing people and businesses in this community.”
Sponsors include gold sponsor Beauchamp & Idlett, and silver sponsors Albany State University and BMW of Albany and Albany Motorcars.
Bronze sponsors include AB&T, Adams Family Pharmacy, Albany Area YMCA, Albany-Dougherty County Economic Development Commission, Ameris Bank, Asa Healthcare Solutions, Nikki’s Products, Southern Surgery Center and Turner Job Corps Center.
For additional information or inquiries about becoming a sponsor, contact Harrison by phone at (229) 291-6077 or email heather.harrison@albanyherald.com.
