ALBANY -- With spring in full bloom, Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones says he wants to extend the annual spirit of spring cleaning to all of his district on May 22.
The District 6 commissioner is partnering with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and extending an invitation for people to get out and pick up the trash and “Klean” up the area.
“We’re not using the letter 'C,' we’re doing something different,” Jones said. “We’re asking people to ‘Klean’ up your area. This is the first of what we want to be an annual event, so we’re hoping this is the first of many more to come.”
The six neighborhood watch groups in the district will coordinate on getting participants started at various gathering points for the 8-11 a.m. effort.
However, anyone is welcome to participate, and Jones is looking for a big turnout.
“I will be rolling my sleeves up as well and participating,” he said. “I will be cleaning up my area as well as coordinating the overall project.”
For more information or to volunteer, contact Jones at (229) 344-8770, or by email at anjones@dougherty.ga.us.
“We’re just hoping to give District 6 a fresh, new springtime look,” the commissioner said. “That’s what we’re hoping to accomplish and bring people together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.