ROCK SPRING — Georgia State University’s Perimeter College recently graduated its first class of students who have completed their college degrees while incarcerated.

Nine students at Walker State Prison in Rock Spring received their associate's degrees in general studies. The students participated in Georgia State University’s Prison Education Project, which provides college courses in prisons. All students completed the 60 credit hours required for an associate's degree.

