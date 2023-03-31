The first funeral connected to this week's massacre of three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville is set for Friday, a day after officials released distressing 911 calls reporting the shooting in the Tennessee city.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, will be the first victim of Monday's shooting at The Covenant School to have a funeral service, set for Friday afternoon at a Nashville church.

Recommended for you

CNN's Andy Rose, Mallika Kallingal, Nouran Salahieh, Eric Levenson, Jeff Winter, David Williams, Jamiel Lynch, Anne Clifford, Amy Simonson and Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.

Tags