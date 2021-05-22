ATLANTA -- The Georgia Commission on Women will present the first of what it expects to be an annual Georgia Wellness Summit virtually on June 12 from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Created to inform and foster conversations about the latest health topics impacting women, the event brings together experts from medicine, policy, education and more to share information and form meaningful connections.
The event is free and open to the public, and will provide 10 continuing education credits for health care professionals. All attendees must register in advance at https://www.gacommissiononwomen.org
“The Wellness Summit is a powerful event that features inspiring individuals and organizations doing groundbreaking health and wellness work in Georgia and across the nation,” Tita Stewart, chair of the Georgia Commission of Women, said. “The agenda highlights a number of topics that impact the well-being of women and families, presented by leaders in their respective fields. We want the attendees to leave the program empowered and informed and hope they will be motivated to become involved with the various organizations committed to elevating wellness in the state of Georgia.”
Georgia Wellness Summit topics and speakers include:
COVID-19
· Overcoming challenges of COVID-19 vaccine access barriers -- Dr. Amber Schmidtke
· Risk vs. Benefit of COVID-19 Vaccine in Women of Childbearing Age -- Supriya Mannepalli
Health
· Gender Disparities in Survival of Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest -- Richard Lamphier, President of Georgia Nurses Association
· Health care in the Age of Generation Z – Dr. Yolanda Wimberly
· Maternal Morbidity & Mortality – Dr. L Joy Baker
Human Trafficking
· Human Trafficking in Georgia - Camila Zolfaghari, Executive Director of Street Grace
· Understanding How the Trauma of Human Trafficking Affects Survivors – Dr. Jordan Greenbaum
Osteoporosis
· Dietary Protein and Pediatric Bone Health -- Lauren Coheley
· Fall Prevention is critical. Testing Balance Techniques, & Home Safety Tips -- Emma Bausback
· Osteoporosis: The Silent Epidemic That Remains Untreated in Older Women -- Sharon Baker
· Underdiagnosed and Undertreated: Current Screening and Treatment Guidelines -- Dr. Jill Nielsen
Social Impacts
· Social Determinants of Health in Women -- Dr. Arielle Banks
· Social Diversity -- Brandon Fleming, CEO, Harvard University Diversity Project
Created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1992, the Georgia Commission on Women is a state commission representing the women of Georgia. The 15 members of the GCW are appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, and the speaker of the House, and come from every corner of the state. Their mission is to advocate for Georgia women, to create programs designed to advance women’s well-being and education, to inform government officials of issues affecting women, and to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the state. (www.gacommissiononwomen.org, www.facebook.com/gacommissiononwomen)
