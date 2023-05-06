BRUNSWICK – Georgia’s nesting season for loggerhead sea turtles started farther up the coast than usual this week yet still at a most fitting spot: Blackbeard Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The annual cycle of these massive turtles returning to beaches in the Southeast to lay their eggs began in Georgia Monday with a single nest on Blackbeard, a barrier island off the northern end of Sapelo Island. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge, confirmed the nest site Tuesday.

