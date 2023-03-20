ATLANTA – First Lady Marty Kemp announced that Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order increasing the membership of the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission by two seats and appointing four new members to fill both the newly-created vacancies and two others.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver, and Department of Juvenile Justice interim Commissioner Shawnda Reynolds-Cobb will join the Commission as it continues to bring public officials, law enforcement, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, health care officials, and subject matter experts together to confront the issue of human trafficking in Georgia.

