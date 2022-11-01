First person charged in ongoing Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Mark Chapman was the first person charged in an ongoing investigation of the Boy Scouts of America.

 Macomb County Jail

A New York man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges in Michigan, more than 20 years after he began abusing two minors while he was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Mark Chapman, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

