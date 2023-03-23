Abdullah el-Faisal believed every word in a speech by Osama bin Laden was "like a gem," and thought images of the coffins of US service members were laughable, New York prosecutors say.

They also believe the Muslim cleric is "one of the most influential English-speaking terrorists of our time," Assistant District Attorney Gary Galperin said during opening statements at Faisal's trial on state terrorism charges.

